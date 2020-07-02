  • kz
    ANSA: 2nd COVID-19 wave cannot be ruled out warns Italian Health Minister

    16:56, 02 July 2020
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that it is possible that Italy will be hit by a second wave of the coronavirus, ANSA reports.

    «The scientific community does not rule it out,» Speranza told RAI television.
    «We hope that it does not happen but, faced with the risk, we must keep the precautionary rules, that is using masks, preventing crowds and washing hands.
    «And then we we must reinforce the national health service.
    «We have put more money into it in the last five months than in the last few years.
    «For me, it is only the start«.


