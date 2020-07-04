ANSA: Battle not won but virus curve flattened - Speranza

ROME. KAZINFORM The battle against the coronavirus has not yet been won but the epidemic's infection curve has been flattened, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday.

«The match has not been won but the numbers show that the curve has been significantly flattened,» he said, ANSA reports.

«If this has happened it is down to a country that has found the energies and resources (to do it)».

Speranza said Italy had shown «great national unity in this terrifying crisis.» He said «they have been very hard months but I feel I can say that the institutions and the country as a whole have held up well against such a difficult trial».