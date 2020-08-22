ANSA: Biggest COVID rise in Italy since May 14

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy saw 947 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily rise since May 14, four days before the end of lockdown, when there were 992 in a single day, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

The total case tally has now risen to 257,065.

Deaths are up nine in the last 24 hours, for an overall toll of 35,427 since the start of the emergency.

Thursday's case rise was 845, the highest since May 16.

There were six new victims on Thursday.

The number of swabs Friday was down around 6,000 to 71,000.