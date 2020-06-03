  • kz
    ANSA: Colosseum reopens in ‘sign of hope and rebirth’ in Italy

    11:42, 03 June 2020
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The Colosseum reopened to visitors after 84 days closed for the coronavirus lockdown on June 1.

    «The Colosseum reopens, a place of the heart and soul, a symbol for culture, Italy and the world. We want this to be a sign of hope, peace and rebirth,» said Colosseum Archeological Park Director Alfonsina Russo on June 1.
    She said the reopening would be marked by «welcome, accessibility and safety for visitors».


