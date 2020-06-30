ANSA: Consumer prices in Italy 0.2% down in June
17:59, 30 June 2020
ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian consumer prices fell 0.2% in June compared to the same month last year, ISTAT said Tuesday, ANSA reports.
The consumer price index rose by 0.1% in May, the stats agency said.
The index did not take into account tobacco prices.
Inflation thus rose for the second month in succession, ISTAT said.
Energy prices were down 12.1%, and those for food, household care and personal care up 2.3%.
Underlying inflation was 0.7%, ISTAT said.