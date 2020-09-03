ANSA: Coronavirus: EU infection picture worsened – Speranza

ROME. KAZINFORM The European coronavirus infection picture has worsened, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.

With respect to a previous report, he told the Senate, «the European epidemiological picture has significantly deteriorated showing a gradual rise in the number of infections», ANSA reports.

The minutes of the meetings of the government's COVID scientific and technical committee (CTS) will be published «very shortly», Speranza added amid allegations of secrecy.

«The government's line has, since the beginning, been a line of maximum transparency».

Speranza went on to say that «the absolute priority is the reopening of schools».

He said the government had «committed all its energies» towards this goal.

Italian schools are set to reopen amid strict anti-COVID conditions on September 14.