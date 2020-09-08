ANSA: Coronavirus infections down again, but 12 more dead in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM -The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Italy in the last 24 hours fell again Monday, to 1,108 from 1,297 Sunday, the health ministry said, ANSA reports.

But the fresh toll of dead was 12, up from seven Sunday, the ministry said.

The number of swabs was sharply down, however, almost 25,000 down to 52,553.

The new total of cases is now 278,784, and the total number of victims 35,553.

The currently positive are up 915 to 32,993, and the discharged and recovered up 223 to 210.238