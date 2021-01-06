ANSA: COVID-19 in Italy - 15,378 positive, 649 victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 15,378 new COVID positive cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 649 new victims, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 10,800 new cases and 348 victims Monday.

There have been 135,106 COVID tests, compared to 77,993 Monday.

The positivity rate is now 11.4%, down 2.4% on Monday's 13.8%.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 76,329.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 2,181,619.

Intensive care patients have fallen 10 to 2,569 and hospital admissions risen by 78 to 23,395.