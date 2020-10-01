ANSA: COVID-19 State of emergency may be extended till Jan 31

ROME. KAZINFORM Premier Giuseppe Conte's government is considering extending Italy's COVID-19 state of emergency until January 31, according to sources.

The current state of emergency is set to expire on October 15, ANSA reports.

But the recent upswing in the spread of the coronavirus has led the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its pandemic response to suggest an extension, the sources said.

The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where a coronavirus outbreak has occurred.

It also makes it possible for the government to stop flights to and from countries with a high incidence of contagion.

The obligation to respect coronavirus-prevention measures, such as social distancing, the use of facemasks in enclosed spaces and frequent hand washing, would remain too.