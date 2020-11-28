ANSA: Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 28,352 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday.

There have been 827 more victims, ANSA reports.

That compares with Thursday's tallies of 29,003 new cases and 822 deaths.

The currently positive have fallen by 7,952 units, while the recovered and discharged are 35,467.

The number of cases since the start of the epidemic passed the 1.5 million mark on Thursday.