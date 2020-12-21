ANSA: COVID strain: Spallanzani working to isolate sequence

ROME. KAZINFORM Experts at Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital have started the procedure to isolate the sequence of the new, more-infectious strain of COVID-19, officials said Monday.

They said analysis is being done on tests conducted on a passenger who landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport on a flight from London on Sunday and who tested positive for the coronavirus, ANSA reports.

Franco Locatelli, the president of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Monday that the virus mutation should not affect the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.