    ANSA: Fans to return to soccer grounds in September

    22:11, 24 July 2020
    Photo: None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - A limited number of fans will return to soccer stadiums in September, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday.

    They will return while respecting necessary COVID safety precautions and «only if the epidemiological curve permits», he said.
    Stadiums will not be full, however, the minister said.
    «The reopening will take place while obviously not filling grounds like before, but also respecting a series of measures being studied now».
    These will include social distancing and wearing face masks.

    Source: ANSA


    Football ANSA News
