ANSA: ICUs not under pressure – Italian Government COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner

ROME. KAZINFORM - Domenico Arcuri, the government's COVID-19 emergency commissioner, on Monday denied reports that Italy was running out of intensive-care places because of the number of coronavirus patients, ANSA reports.

«In March we had 5,000 ICU places,» Arcuri said.

«At the peak (of the emergency) we had 7,000 patients in intensive care, 2,000 more than capacity.

Today we have around 10,000 places in intensive care and we'll reach 11,300 next month.

At the moment there are some 3,300 (COVID patients) in intensive care so there isn't pressure on these departments».