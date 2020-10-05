ANSA: Italian Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors

ROME. KAZINFORM - A cabinet meeting on Monday is set to make wearing face masks outdoors compulsory across Italy, ANSA reports.

Lazio, the region around Rome, has already taken the measure, at the weekend.

Several other restrictions are set to be approved after a rise in COVID cases nationwide and several local clusters.

Restaurants and clubs will be ordered to close early and private parties will be restricted to a small number, government sources said.

The measures will come into effect, sources aid, once the cabinet decree is approved by parliament.

Among the new clusters was an outbreak at Terracina south of Rome.

There are unconfirmed reports that it may have been linked to a rally by nationalist opposition leader Matteo Salvini of the anti-migrant and euroskeptic League party.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said «there should not be a new national lockdown, but controls should be made more rigorous».

Meanwhile Education Minister Lucia Azzolina praised teachers for their «excellent» work after schools reopened last month.

«They have done a great job on school safety», she said.