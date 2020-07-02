  • kz
    ANSA: Italian firms' turnover to drop 7% in 2020 - BoI

    12:53, 02 July 2020
    Photo: None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The turnover of Italian businesses will drop 7% due to the coronavirus emergency this year, the Bank of Italy said Wednesday.

    Turnover will fall 25.8% in the first half of the year to then recover somewhat, the central bank said. In the first half of 2020 the hospitality sector will fall 37.5% in turnover and the clothing, textile, fur and footwear sector will show a 32.2% drop, ANSA reports.

    Employment will fall 1.3%, cushioned by a wide pick-up in COVID furlough and lay-off programmes, the BoI said.

    GDP is set to to fall between 9% and 13% this year, the Bank of Italy says.


    Economy World News
