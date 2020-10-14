ANSA: Italian govt imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government passed a decree overnight imposing new restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, ANSA reports.

The decree, which is valid for 30 days, says bars and restaurants now must close by midnight and customers must have table service, rather than being able to consume food and beverages standing, after 21:00.

Amateur contact sports that are not organised by established clubs recognised by the Italian Olympic Committee, such as five-a-side football games between friends, are banned.

A ban on school trips and excursions has been reintroduced too.

People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers.

The decree says Italy's night clubs and dance halls must remain closed.

Celebrations after ceremonies such as weddings and first communions must be limited to 30 people.

Trade fairs and congresses are allowed.

A maximum of 1,000 spectators are allowed at open-air sporting events, concerts and cinema showings and up to 200 for indoor venues.

Conte said Tuesday that the government was aiming to avert a lockdown and to protect the economy; that house parties could be a source of infection; that all parties not linked to ceremonies like weddings should be stopped; and stressed: «we won't send police to people's homes» to enforce the new rules.

Conte also said «things in schools are going quite well», and that remote learning would not be reintroduced.

Conte added that the centre-right opposition would be consulted on the implementation of the measures.

On public transport, the premier said «the situation is critical and we will monitor it constantly».

Conte said the guidelines for applying for the EU's Recovery Fund were in place and the actual projects would be lined up subsequently.