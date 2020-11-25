ANSA: Italian Health Minister to present vaccine plant Dec 2
There are at least three vaccines that are showing great promise in final trials including one, Oxford University-AstraZeneca's, involving Italian firms IRBM and Catalent.
Speranza said «The purchase of the vaccine will be centralized, I have very great faith in the regulatory agencies set up to ensure its safety but we'll still have to resist a few months, then a new phase will be opened; we can't afford a third wave at the start of 2021.
«COVID-219 will be defeated by scientific research,» the minister went on.
Speranza also said the EU's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), should be used to help create a new spending model for the health service.
The ruling Democratic Party is in favour of tapping into the ESM but its senior government partner, the 5-Star Movement, is against this, saying too many strings are attached.