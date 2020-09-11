ANSA: Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte

ROME. KAZINFORM Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that, while Italy was among the nations hit hardest by the coronavirus emergency, it is now ahead of other countries with regard to the recovery effort.

«The lockdown was an arduous moment on many levels,» Conte said, ANSA reports.

«But today, while continuing to be vigilant, we can confidently expect a reconstruction drive more than other countries».

Health Minister Roberto Speranza also struck an optimistic tone, even though there has been a rise in the number of new cases in recent weeks.

«I see light at the end of the tunnel,» Speranza said.

«I think that we will have encouraging news from the scientific world in a few months.

«Over the coming months we must hang in because the behaviour of each one of us is fundamentally important».