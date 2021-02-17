  • kz
    ANSA: Italy passes 3 million COVID-vaccine-doses mark

    09:12, 17 February 2021
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has passed the mark of administering three million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    The ministry said 3,057,132 doses had been given and 1,289,059 people are fully vaccinated, having had their first and second doses, ANSA reports.

    It said 3,651,270 doses had been distributed to Italy's regions and 83.7% had been used.

    Three vaccines have been distributed in Italy so far, Pfizer (3,288,870 doses), Moderna (112,800) and Astrazeneca (249,600).


