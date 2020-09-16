ANSA: Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ANSA reports.

This was 221 more than on Monday, although Tuesday's results stemmed from 80,517 swabs, compared to 45,309 the previous day.

The ministry said Lombardy, the worst-hit region, had the most new cases, 176, followed by Liguria (141).

It said nine COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours, down from 14 on Monday.

Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,633.

There have been 289,990 recorded cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive.