ANSA: Italy registers 1,350 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has registered 1,350 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,724.

That was down from 1,587 new cases on Sunday.

The infection figure for Monday is often lower than for other days of the week because fewer swabs are taken on a Sunday, ANSA reports.

Indeed, Monday's figure stemmed from 83,428 stabs, down by around 28,000 from the previous day.

It should also be considered that the region of Abruzzo's data did not arrive in time to be included in Monday's national figures.

The ministry said 17 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from 15 on Sunday.

Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,724.