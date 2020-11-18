ANSA: Italy reports 32,191 new COVID-19 cases

ROME. KAZINFORM - Tuesday has seen 32,191 new COVID cases in Italy, Health Ministry Prevention Office Chief Gianni Rezza said, ANSA reports.

This compared to 27,354 new cases Monday.

There have been 208,458 news swabs taken compared to 152,000 Monday, so the rise was largely due to the higher number of tests, Rezza said.

There have been 731 deaths in the last 24 hours compared to 504 Monday, he said, but stressed that some old data had been included in this latest figure.

The number of intensive care patients has risen by 120.

Rezza said the overall picture was steady but with a slight drop in the number of positives.

The rate of positives to swabs had dropped to 15.47% from 17.92% Monday, a fall of two and a half percentage points, Rezza said.

More than 33,000 people are in hospital, he said, 3,612 of them in intensive care.