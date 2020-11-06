ANSA: Italy reports 34,500 COVID-19 cases, 445 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has had 34,500 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and 445 new deaths, health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza said Thursday, ANSA reports.

The percentage of positive swabs is over 10%, he said.

There have been some 220,000 swabs taken in the past 24 hours, Rezza said.

Some 99 people are in intensive care, said the prevention chief.

Rezza said the latest figures were «not good».

He said the swab percentage was «not a good sign».



«Over the last few days the situation appeared to have stabilized but today's data tell us that overall the virus is still racing and we must brake it».