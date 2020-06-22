ANSA: Italy’s GDP down 17.4% in Q2

ROME. KAZINFORM - Retailers association Confcommercio said Monday that it estimates Italy's GDP will have fallen 17.4% in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the first and by 21.9% compared to the same period in 2019, ANSA reports.

Confcommercio's research unit also said consumer spending fell by 29.4%.in May and by 47% in April.

It said businesses linked to leisure were the hardest hit, suffering a 92% drop in business.

Next were hotels, bars and restaurants, down 66%, and clothing outlets, down 55%.

Confcommercio President Carlo Sangalli welcomed the fact that Premier Giuseppe Conte has said his government is considering cutting value-added tax to help the recovery from the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

«The government's hypothesis of supporting consumer spending and domestic demand by reducing VAT is a good one,» he said. «It should not be an excessively provisional measure though».