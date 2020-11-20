ANSA: Italy to be among first to have COVID vaccine says govt

ROME. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that Italy will be among the first countries to have an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

«Italy is part of two big international agreements, the one with Pfizer and the one with AstraZeneca, which are at the most advanced stage and are having great success in trials,» Di Maio, told Radio Anch'io, ANSA reports.

«Italy will be one of the first countries on the world to receive a vaccine».