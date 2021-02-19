  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    ANSA: Kidney tumour removed by robot as patient awake, world 1st

    09:53, 19 February 2021
    Photo: None
    TURIN. KAZINFORM A kidney tumour has been removed by a robot surgeon while the patient was awake in a world first in Turin, the Molinette Hospital said Wednesday.

    The groundbreaking operation was performed in the Molinette's urology university department, ANSA reports.

    It used the Da Vinci robot system and innovative 3-D image reconstruction technologies, doctors said.

    The malign tumour was removed and the kidney saved, they said.

    Italian hospitals have been at the cutting edge of robotic surgery in recent years.
    Tags:
    Interesting facts and stories World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!