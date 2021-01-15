ANSA: Most of Italy set to be an orange zone

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign an ordinance making most of Italy an 'orange zone' under Italy's tiered system of restrictions based on each region's risk of COVID-19 contagion, sources said Friday, ANSA reports.

Lombardy, the region hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus, Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano are set to to be classed as red zones as of Sunday.

Speranza's decisions are based on the latest data from the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute's weekly monitoring report and on the basis of a new government decree that revised the parameters to decide how the regions are classed.

Under the tiered system, in high-risk red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too.

In medium-high risk orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed.

In moderate risk yellow zones, shops are open and so are bars and restaurants until 6pm.

Nine regions, Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Marche, Piedmont, Puglia, Umbria and Valle D'Aosta, are turning yellow to orange.

Three others, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, are currently orange and will remain so. Six regions-autonomous provinces are remaining yellow - Campania, Sardinia, Basilicata, Tuscany, Molise and the autonomous province of Trento.

The new decree maintains a nationwide curfew from 10pm until 5am.

It also keeps a ban on travel between regions, except for work or health reasons and other situations of absolute need, that was imposed before the Christmas holidays.

The ban will run until February 15.