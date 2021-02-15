ANSA: Only vaccinated to be allowed into Sardinia this summer

ROME. KAZINFORM - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas has said that only people who can prove they are vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the region this summer, ANSA reports.

«Those who enter Sardinia will have to show a certificate demonstrating that they are negative (for the coronavirus) and they they have been vaccinated,» he told daily newspaper L'Unione Sarda.

«The system of checks will be in place long before the start of the summer season».