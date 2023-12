ROME. KAZINFORM - Pensions and social security agency INPS said Wednesday that 1.221 million families have received the 'citizenship wage' basic income or the 'citizenship' minimum pension since these benefits were brought in last year, ANSA reports.

As a result, 2.9 million people have been helped.

INPS said the average monthly payment for the April 2019-June 2020 period was 521 euros.