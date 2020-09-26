ANSA: Over 400 schools have had COVID cases, 75 had to close

ROME. KAZINFORM Over 400 schools have been hit by at least one COVID-19 case since Italy's schools reopened this month and 75 have had to close, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

The region with the most schools affected is Lombardy, followed by 'Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Lazio, the daily reported.

It said that in 76% of cases a pupil was positive for the coronavirus, with 13% being teachers and the remaining proportion being other staff, ANSA reports.