ANSA: Polls, school reopening at risk if spike – Ricciardi

ROME. KAZINFORM The reopening of Italian schools and local elections across the country next month will be at risk if there is a feared COVID spike, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Thursday.

«The upcoming elections as well as the reopening of schools may be at risk if the circulation of the virus goes up again,» he told Rai 3, ANSA reports.

Italy recorded the largest daily rise in COVID cases since May 23 on Wednesday, with 642 new cases.

Italian schools are set to reopen after being closed since March on September 14.

The centre right opposition has warned that suspending the elections would be «an attack on democracy».

Elections will take place in Val d'Aosta, Campania, Liguria, Marche, Puglia, Tuscany, and Veneto on 20 and 21 September.

Elections will also be held in 1,137 out of 7,904 Italian municipalities, including 18 provincial capitals.

They are: Agrigento, Andria, Aosta, Arezzo, Bolzano, Chieti, Crotone, Enna, Fermo, Lecco, Macerata, Mantua, Matera, Nuoro, Reggio Calabria, Trani, Trento and Venice.

Three of these are also regional capitals: Aosta, Trento and Venice.

In a referendum the same day, Italians will also be asked whether they approve a law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate.

Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told TG1 Thursday that she would do everything to ensure schools reopen on schedule September 14.

This will take place with face masks and distancing, she reiterated.

Azzolina also said thousands of staff had been hired to ensure a smooth reopening.