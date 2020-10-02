ANSA: Record number of swabs, over 118,000

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's daily rate of COVID infections surged to 2,548 new cases in the last 24 hours Thursday, a five-month high, the health ministry said.

A record number of swabs were taken, 118,236, about 13,000 more than Wednesday's tally.

The total number of infected including recovered and victims is now 317,409, ANSA reports.

The daily toll of new deaths was also up, at 24 Thursday compared to 16 Wednesday.

The total death toll is now 35,918.