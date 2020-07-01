ANSA: Skiing: Cortina worlds may take place in 2021 as scheduled

ROME. KAZINFORM The world skiing championships may take place in 2021 after all despite Italy asking for a one-year postponement to 2022, sources at the winter sport's ruling body FIS said Tuesday.

Sources at Cortina said they had not let up in preparing the event and were ready to stage it on schedule if needed, ANSA reports.

FIS will make the final decision on July 2.

Italian skiing authorities has asked to put off the championships due to the coronavirus.