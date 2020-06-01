ANSA: Some risks must be taken to reopen Italy says Bonaccini

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some risks need to be taken in the reopening of Italy to inter-regional travel «otherwise we will never reopen», Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini said Monday ahead of Wednesday's reopening, ANSA reports.

Bonaccini was speaking as a row on the reopening continued between Italy's governors. Bonaccini recalled that, after the first easing of lockdown on May 4, when five million people returned to work, «the curve continued to drop» and, after further easing on May 18, «we can make an assessment of that now and try to restart».

The Emilia-Romagna chief said «there can be no restart without the Mezzogiorno», the south of Italy where some regions have proposed a 'health passport' for those arriving from the north.

He said «the productive north needs swift and urgent answers».

Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi, for his part, said that Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala «have rushed to reopen and the government fell into line».

He said «Lombardy has a certain weight, it's useless denying it. «In my view, on the other hand, we can keep the country together better if things go more gradually«.