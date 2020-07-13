ANSA: State of emergency in Italy may be extended to Oct 31

ROME. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus state of emergency may be extended to October 31, government sources said Monday, ANSA reports.

The government is «reflecting on the hypothesis» of extending the COVID state of emergency to that date, they said.

They said this proposal would be put to cabinet at a meeting this week.

The restrictions laid down in the last cabinet decree will probably be extended until July 31.

Meanwhile infections headed back up in Italy on Sunday.

There were 234 fresh infection in a day, 77 of them in Lombardy alone.