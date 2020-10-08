ANSA: Surge in COVID-19 cases in Italy, +3,678 in a day, 31 victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - Wednesday saw a surge in new COVID cases in Italy with the number rising above 3,000 for the first time in months, ANSA reports.

There were 3,678 more cases in the last 24 hours, about 1,000 more than Tuesday, the health ministry said.

It was the sharpest rise since mid-April, the ministry said.

The number of infected including recovered and victims thus rises to 333,940.

The number of new victims also rose, to 31 Wednesday from 28 Tuesday.

The new figure brings the daily toll back to the levels of the end of June.

The overall death toll is now 36,061.