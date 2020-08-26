ANSA: Tourist plane crashes, 2 dead in Italy

CASSANO ALLO IONIO. KAZINFORM - A tourist plane crashed in Calabria Wednesday killing the two people on board, ANSA reports.

The small craft hit the ground in a private orange grove at Cassano allo Jonio, in the province of Cosenza.

The exact spot was contrada Murata.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. But they were unable to do anything for the plane's occupants, both aged 66.

The pair are believed to have died instantly. Their charred remains were found in the wreckage.

Autopsies have been ordered.Police are trying to reconstruct what happened.

The aircraft lost height suddenly, witnesses said.