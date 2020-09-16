ANSA: We'll organize a global health summit with Conte - Von der Leyen

ROME. KAZINFORM European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU will organize a big health summit with the Italian government that will take place in Italy.

«We will organize a global summit on health in Italy with Premier Giuseppe Conte and the Italian presidency of the G20 to show that Europe exists to protect,» von der Leyen said in her first speech on the State of the Union in the European Parliament in Brussels, ANSA reports.

The Commission chief said international cooperation should prevail when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine.

«Finding a vaccine is not enough,» she said.

«We must guarantee that all the citizens of the world have access to it.»

«Vaccine nationalism puts lives at risk. Only cooperation can save lives».

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza welcomed the announcement regarding the summit.

Italy will host the next Global Health Summit,« Speranza said via Facebook.

Ursula Von der Leyen has just announced it in agreement with Giuseppe Conte.

«It is wonderful that Italy is at the centre of the challenge to build a new health (world) capable of protecting everyone's health».

Von der Leyen added that the EU's 750-billion-euro Recovery Fund to help States get over the economic earthquake caused by the pandemic will also be harnessed to transform the European economy to make it environmentally sustainable.

«The Green Deal mission entails much more than a cut in emissions,» she said.

«It is about creating a stronger world to live in.

We must change the way we treat nature.

«That is why 37% of the Next Generation EU (Recovery Fund) will be spent on out Green Deal objectives».

Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the EU Recovery Fund.