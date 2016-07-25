Ansbach explosion has Islamist trace - official

BERLIN. KAZINFORM An explosion in the German town of Ansbach has an Islamist trace, Joachim Herrmann, the minister of the interior of the state of Bavaria, told a news conference on Monday, TASS reports.

According to him, a Syrian who staged the explosion called the attack an act of vengeance for killed Muslims.

The extremist's mobile phone contained a video in which he threatened to stage a terror attack in Germany to avenge the Germans for killing Muslims, the interior minister of Bavaria said. The man said in Arabic that he was acting in the name of Allah.

Source: TASS