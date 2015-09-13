Ant-Man rules Kazakhstan&#39;s box office for third straight week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marvel's Ant-Man is still the №1 movie in Kazakhstan this week.

According to kino.kz, the super hero flick brought in 129,5 million tenge since its premiere in mid July. Coming in at №2 was Adam Sandler's science-fiction action comedy Pixels, which grossed 72,5 million tenge. Taking the third spot was Russian comedy Goroskop na udachu (Horoscope for good luck) which took in 17,7 million tenge. Rounding out the top five were French comedy Papa ou maman (Dad and mom) and Russian action flick Reshala 2, which brought in 4,6 and 4,5 million tenge respectively.