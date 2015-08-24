  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ant-Man tops box office in Kazakhstan

    10:00, 24 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marvel's Ant-Man has become the top movie this week in Kazakhstan.

    According to kino.kz, the film, starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, has earned KZT 129,5 million domestically since its premiere on July 16. Coming in at №2 was Adam Sandler's science-fiction action comedy Pixels, which brought in KZT 72,5 million. The horror flick Unfriended took third place by grossing KZT 19,7 million. Rounding out the top five were Russian comedy Goroskop na udachu (Horoscope for good luck) and horror film It Follows, bringing in KZT 17,7 million and KZT 5,8 million apiece.

    Tags:
    News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!