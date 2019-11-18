Anthologies of modern Kazakh literature in Arabic presented in Cairo

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - On November 17 the headquarters of the Higher Council for Cultural Affairs of Egypt in Cairo held a presentation of anthologies of modern Kazakh poetry and prose in Arabic, Kazinform reports.

Translation and publication of collections of Kazakh literature in Arabic were supported by the Egyptian Center for Culture and Education. Worldly-wise Egyptian and Middle Eastern experts took part in the translation and preparation of publications. The reviews and introduction to the anthologies were written by Dr. Mohammed Omar, Director General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).

Anthologies of the Kazakh prose and poetry published by the leading Middle East publishing house MediaHub will be delivered to more than 4 thousand libraries, universities and research centers of 22 countries which are members of the League of Arab States with a readership of 500 million people.

The presentation was attended by Hisham Azmi, the Secretary General of the High Council for Cultural Affairs of Egypt, Ali Hafiyan Director of the Institute for Arab Studies of the Organization of the Arab League for Education, Culture and Science, as well as translators, literary editors, critics and reviewers. The Kazakhstan side was represented by Aida Balayeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Isagaliev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ulykbek Yesdulet, Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Rauan Kenzhehanuly, Executive Director of the National Translation Bureau.

Speaking at the presentation, Aida Balayeva noted that the project, titled «Contemporary Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World» as well as anthologies published within its framework, are part of the «Roukhani Janghyru» program initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The project is implemented with the participation of leading publishing organizations of Egypt, Russia, the UK, France, Spain and China. The books will be distributed in 93 countries on 5 continents. This means that about 2.5 billion people will be able to get acquainted with the best patterns of the Kazakh literature.