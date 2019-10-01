Anthology of Kazakh Literature in French translation presented in Paris

PARIS. KAZINFORM - September 30 Paris 1st District hosted a presentation of anthologies of modern Kazakh prose and poetry which was translated and published as part of Rukhani Janghyru program, Kazinform reports.

The project of translation and edition of collections of the Kazakh literature in French was implemented with the support of the mayor’s office of 1st District of Paris and Paris Cultural Association. Editor of the anthologies was a well-known French literary publishing house Michel de Maule. It has a 30-year-old history of translating and publishing and promoting art and literature. Its founder and editor-in-chief is famous French linguist and poet Thierry de La Croix.

The presentation was attended by the mayor of 1st Paris District Jean-François Legaret, the president of the Paris Culture Association Madame Carla Arigoni, the authors of the preface to the collections that presented Kazakh literature to French readers - the permanent secretary of the French Academy Helene Carrer d ' Anko and famous French poet Werner Lambers, as well as translators, writers, journalists and members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan under the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France.

The event has been also attended by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the National Commission for the implementation of the Rukhani Jaghyru program Aida Balayeva, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France Zhan Galiyev, Executive Director of the National Translation Bureau Rauan Kenzhehanuly, Deputy Chairman of the Writers Union of Kazakhstan Akberen Yelgezek.

Publications presented in French will be delivered to all major French-speaking countries and transferred to the collections of major libraries, universities and academic centers. In total there will be covered more than 5 thousand organizations in more than 30 states across the world.

About the Project

The translation of the collection of samples of modern Kazakhstani literature into 6 UN languages ​​is being implemented as part of the project named «Modern Kazakhstani Culture in the Global World». The project, in turn, is an integral part of «Rukhani Janghyru» program initiated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy N. Nazarbayev. The project is aimed at presenting the world the achievements of Kazakhstani literature, musical and visual arts, choreography, cinema and theater. Within the framework of the project two anthologies of modern Kazakhstani literature have been translated and published including «The Anthology of Modern Kazakhstan Poetry» and «The Anthology of Modern Kazakhstan Prose».