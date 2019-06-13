  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Anti-Corruption Agency established in Kazakhstan

    12:00, 13 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan decreed to establish the Anti-Corruption Agency by signing the Decree "On measures to improve the system of public management", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    In line with the decree the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption was reorganized into the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Corruption-related crimes Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!