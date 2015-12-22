Anti-crisis program outlined in President’s Address makes everyone be involved in important events – S. Zhanturina

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The anti-crisis program outlined in the latest Presidential Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" will help every Kazakhstani resident feel full involvement in the country's affairs. Chief Expert of the Aktau State Revenues Department Saltanat Zhanturina says.

“We have discussed the main provisions and priorities of the President’s Address together with our colleagues. The Head of State emphasized that the anti-crisis program contains three important notions – growth, reforms and development. The message enabled me to feel full involvement in the events occurring in the country now,” said she.