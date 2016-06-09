Anti-doping regulator to review Tennis Federation's move to ban Sharapova

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The World Anti-Doping Agency said it would review the decision of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to ban Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova from participating in tennis competitions for two years over violation of anti-doping rules.

WADA noted that the organization would review the reasoning of ITF decision and decide whether or not to use the right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"WADA acknowledges the decision issued [Wednesday] by the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) Independent Tribunal which found that Maria Sharapova committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) for the use of banned substance Meldonium, and that, as a consequence, a period of ineligibility of two (2) years has been imposed, commencing on 26 January 2016," WADA said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Sharapova said Wednesday she would appeal the two-year disqualification the ITF had announced, calling it unfairly harsh.

Sharapova, 29, was suspended in March after she admitted she had tested positive for meldonium, which is a metabolic modulator included in WADA Prohibited List, at the Australian Open in January.

