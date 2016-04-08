Anti-flood measures across Kazakhstan involve 3485 people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rescue operations across Kazakhstan are underway, this has been announced by official representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ruslan Imankulov.

Thus, 70 people were evacuated from Atbasar town, Akmola region, due to the rising of water level of Zhabai River. The work involved 458 people and 76 pieces of equipment of rescue units of the regional Emergency Committee.



Anti-flood measures are being taken in North-Kazakhstan region's settlements including Karaagash, Spasovka, Korneevka, Bayshilik, Akzhar, Shal Gorodetsky, Beskol. Total there were evacuated 23 persons. Anti-flood operation involved 85 people and 29 units of equipment of local rescue units.



Works on pumping melt water are being carried out in the city of Petropavlovsk. Total there were pumped about 1400 cubic meters of water.

15 people including 8 children were evacuated from "Kostanay-2" district in Kostanay region.



Works on pumping melt water is being done in Aktobe and Khromtau. Total there were pumped 2765 cubic meters of melt and groundwater.

Since the beginning of the flood period 653 people were evacuated from flood hazard areas.



Total in Akmola, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions since the beginning of the flood period 31024 meters of temporary dams were built.



It is worth noting that anti-flood operations involved 3485 people, 823 vehicles.