Anti-nuclear initiatives of President is an ability to avoid new kinds of terrorism, Majilis deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilisman Victor Kiyanskiy called anti-nuclear initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev an ability to avoid a new type of terrorism - nuclear one.

"The President, speaking at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, stressed the need to develop a nuclear-free world concept. In the XXI century nuclear weapons should be banned. This aim of the President, in my opinion, is very important in today's world where terrorism can take different forms including nuclear," he said at a press conference in Central Communications Service. In his words, Kazakhstan has the right to speak about this problem, as antinuclear ideas have already been implemented in the country. He reminded that Kazakhstan closed Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and opened the low-enriched uranium bank which will enable and encourage peaceful use of nuclear energy.