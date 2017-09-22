  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Anti-terrorism Center reviews EXPO-2017 results

    20:48, 22 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov chaired a regular meeting of the Anti-terrorism Center attended by the heads of government bodies.  

    The participants of the meeting discussed the results of the Universiade and EXPO-2017 and worked out the measures to further improve the activities of government agencies to ensure security of large-scale events.

    The meeting also dwelled on the ways of increasing the effectiveness of the ways of informing the population of the situation and actions taken in case of a threat of terrorism.

     

    Tags:
    Combating crime EXPO 2017 Astana Terrorism Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!