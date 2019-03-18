Anti-terrorism Centre sitting convened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Karim Massimov has held a regular sitting of the Anti-terrorism Centre of Kazakhstan, the Committee's press service reports.

Those gathered debated and elaborated measures for enhancing prevention of acts of violence in the dedicated environment.



They also discussed preliminary results and key directions for further work within implementing Resolution 2396 of the UN Security Council.



Those attending passed a number of protocol resolutions following the sitting.